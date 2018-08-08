Jennifer Aniston ‘Worried’ About Brad Pitt During Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Brad Pitt’s custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which began in 2016, shows no signs of calming down. According to the Daily Mail, Pitt’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, is standing by him.

Pitt and Jolie, who divorced in late 2016, are fighting over the custody agreement of their six children. Aniston reportedly feels terrible for Pitt, and as a source close to Aniston said, “Jen is feeling horrible for the fight Brad is involved in over custody of the kids with Angelina. Jen can’t imagine what it must be like to fight with someone as powerful as Angelina over your own kids.”

Though they had decided on a temporary custody agreement, the need for something more permanent has arisen. Jolie filed court documents alleging that Pitt has neglected to pay child support since their split. The claim comes amid reports that Jolie might lose primary custody because she refused to let Pitt spend time with their children.

“Knowing Brad as well as she does, Jen is in agony over the pain Brad must be going through fighting with his ex just to be with his own kids. Jen thinks it’s shameful that Angelina cannot be more mature, put the kids’ needs first, and compromise with Brad on this important decision,” said the source.

The custody battle has raged on so fiercely that the former pair has not finalized the terms of their divorce. As the Daily Mail reports, a source close to Jolie states that “She can’t see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody.” After stating that Jolie wants to sever any ties Pitt has to his children, the source added, “She’s fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable.” Jolie’s behavior has allegedly gotten so bad that her lawyer, Laura Wasser, plans to quit the case as she feels it’s “become to venomous.”

Aniston, who is recovering from her own divorce from actor Justin Theroux after two years of marriage, laughed at rumors that she and Pitt secretly remarried on what would have been their 18th anniversary in July during an interview for InStyle.

“For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd,” she said, also addressing the claims she was “heartbroken” and “unable to keep a man.”

The former Friends star also spoke about her favorite workout lately (boxing) and whether there will ever be a Friends reboot.