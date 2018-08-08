Meghan Markle’s Childhood Homes Give Us A Glimpse Into Her Humble Beginnings

Meghan Markle grew up in several different homes throughout her childhood, which included apartments and a converted garage-loft space.

Meghan Markle didn’t grow up like a royal. In fact, she had a fairly regular upbringing in Los Angeles. Her first home was on Providencia Street in Woodland Hills, which she lived in with her dad, mom, Thomas Jr., and Samantha. After her mom and dad divorced after four years of marriage, Meghan moved into a converted garage and loft apartment in Mid-Wilshire. During Meghan’s high school years, she lived with her dad in an apartment with “two tiny bedrooms with bars across the windows,” according to the Daily Mail. The apartment was centrally located, next to the Hollywood Strip and close to the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition.

While she lived in her house on Providencia Street, Thomas Jr. reportedly smoked weed all day long, while her dad Thomas worked days and nights as a TV lighting director. Meghan, on the other hand, was out clubbing at night even when she was just a teenager.

Although her family lived in modest spaces, they afforded the best education they could for Meghan. She attended a private nursery and kindergarten, Little Red Schoolhouse. The tuition is around $18,800 a year for kindergartners. Markle later went on to attend Immaculate Heart High School, which costs $15,900 a year.

Biographer Andrew Morton described how Meghan’s relationship with her father evolved while she lived with him during her high school years.

“The older she became, the more she felt she was the one who was mothering her father. It was a source of friction, especially when she started dating.”

Meghan eventually moved in with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, who is a film producer. They lived behind the Whisky A Go-Go located on the Sunset Strip. Trevor is described as “A guy with an aphorism for every occasion.”

Morton wrote, “‘Hope is the greatest currency we have in this business,’ he told the wide-eyed wannabe. True or not, it’s a great pick-up line.”

After Meghan got her big break by landing a role on Suits, she moved out and headed to Toronto. She divorced Trevor two years after moving out of their place in L.A.

While Trevor has been out of the spotlight and hasn’t commented on Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry, half-sister Samantha says that it’s only a matter of time. Samantha believes that Trevor will be speaking out publicly about Meghan, and said that he felt like “a piece of gum at the bottom of his shoe,” reported the Inquisitr.