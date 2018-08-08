MMA Rumors: UFC President Dana White Hints At Potential Departure Of Eddie Alvarez After Big Loss

Will Eddie Alvarez leave UFC and return to Bellator?

Since losing the belt to Conor McGregor at UFC 205, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez has been having a hard time finding his way back to the top of the lightweight division. His recent fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC on FOX 30 could have brought him closer to his next title fight. Unfortunately, Alvarez lost to Poirier via second-round TKO.

After a shocking defeat in the hands of Dustin Poirier, Eddie Alvarez is now a free agent. Before UFC on Fox 30, Alvarez decided not to sign a new contract with the UFC, making his MMA future in the Octagon uncertain. In an appearance on UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t MMAjunkie), UFC President Dana White revealed that they are still interested in bringing Alvarez back, but they have “no problem” if the former UFC champ wants to finish his MMA career somewhere else.

“I like Eddie Alvarez,” White said. “I like him personally, and I like him professionally. He’s at an age now where he needs to make some decisions for his family and for what will probably be the last contract he signs for the rest of his career. I’m in a place if Eddie wants to go somewhere else and try it, I’m cool with that. If Eddie wants to stay, I’d keep him here too.”

Since leaving Bellator for UFC in 2014, Eddie Alvarez has faced several big names in the Octagon. These include Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Donald Cerrone. Despite the loss, Alvarez is still ranked No. 5 in the lightweight division, but in order to be given the opportunity to fight for the title, “The Underground King” will be needing to take down at least two other title contenders.

Dana White: 'No problem' if Eddie Alvarez wants to finish career outside UFC https://t.co/O8U8DB6kRl — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) August 7, 2018

UFC President Dana White said that their door is always open for Eddie Alvarez. However, if he can see a better offer from other MMA promotions, he won’t have any hard feelings on Alvarez for leaving the UFC. At 35, Alvarez has not shown any sign of slowing down, but as of now, White said that they are more focused on looking for young guys or girls who are capable of becoming a world champion in the UFC.

“At the end of the day, what we’re looking for here are young guys that want to be world champions,” White said.

As of now, Eddie Alvarez is yet to make a decision regarding his MMA future. Expect more updates for “The Underground King” in the coming weeks.