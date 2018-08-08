Teen Tries to Steal Plane To Go To Beyonce & Jay Z Concert

Eighteen-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott attempted to steal a plane last month in order to attend a Beyonce and Jay Z concert. As the Texarkana Gazette reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m on July 4. Airport security contacted local police, alerting them after “seeing a man jump a fence and attempt to enter an American Eagle twin-engine jet.”

Officers arrived on the scene just as Scott had closed the door behind him. The officers shined a flashlight into the cockpit, where they saw Scott sitting with his hands out of view. One of the officers drew his weapon and ordered Scott to “keep his hands up where they could be seen.”

When Scott looked over at the officers, several of them recognized him from previous instances. While one officer monitored Scott, the other two got the plane door open. Scott was formally charged with “commercial burglary and attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000” by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black. If found guilty, Scott will face between three and 10 years in prison and be forced to pay a fine of up to $10,000. He is currently being held in the Miller County jail. Bail is set at $25,000. So far, there has been no date for Scott’s arraignment set; however, he is scheduled to appear in court in late August.

Beyonce and Jay Z started their second On the Run tour at the beginning of June. The couple, who are estimated to have a combined worth of $1.25 billion, will play 48 shows total. After playing the London Stadium on June 16, they released the album Everything Is Love on Tidal. The tour has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award for “Choice Summer Tour.” Thus far, each show has netted an attendance of well over 30,000 people and millions in revenue.

There has been much speculation about the relationship between the Carters, as this is their first tour together after their respective albums Lemonade and 4:44 detailed an extramarital affair Jay Z had with a woman described as “Becky with the good hair.” With Everything Is Love, and with their On The Run II tour, the Carters have presented a united front. As a review from the Boston Herald noted, “documentary or fictional drama we’ll never know, but the power of their emotion suggests that this was all real, that this wasn’t just a staggeringly well-executed concert, but a public celebration of the power couple’s happy ending.”