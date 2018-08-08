Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Red Bikini With High-Cut Bottoms While Lounging By The Pool

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in a red bikini with tiny bottoms and a top with chic ruffles.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself laying on her back by the pool, wearing a gorgeous maroon bikini. The swimsuit has a more conservative top than fans might be used to seeing, with a straight cut and ruffle accents. Her bottom is more risqué with a super high cut. The photo shows off her toned body and flat abs.

The swimsuit is part of Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear line that she designs and markets herself. The line is inspired by her experiences growing up in sunny California, and features many sexy bikinis and one-pieces for anyone who wants to flaunt her body. And it’s no wonder, considering that Emily is a huge believer in female empowerment through women embracing their beautiful bodies.

She mentioned that, one time, she was called the “Mozart of Breasts” by a publication, detailed the Daily Mail.

“I remember there was some article like: ‘Emily Ratajkowski Is the Mozart of Breasts.’ What was so bad is someone sent it to my dad, who sent it to me… My dad still sees me as a little kid. I love my boobs. I love other people’s boobs. Boobs are kind of great.”

And fans can attest to this, because Emily isn’t really shy about sharing photos of her assets on Instagram. With over 19 million followers, she’s making a mark for herself in the modeling and also fashion worlds with her ambitious swimwear business.

Vulcan in Terra Cotta ✨ A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Aug 7, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

She’s not afraid to be different, either. After she married Sebastian McClard in a surprise, quick courthouse wedding, Emily recalls that people criticized her choices. To that, she commented that “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

The model-actress is becoming one of the trendsetters this summer with the “babe” top, detailed the Sun. The babe tops are cropped shirts that untie at the front, offering a sexy and flirty summer look. Zara McDermott from Love Island and Kate Wright have all been spotted wearing babe tops, which flatter people’s busts but can be prone to wardrobe malfunctions.

#UnderneathMyDKNY @dkny A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 1, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

In addition to the babe tops, Emrata is also showing women that looking sexy in a dress doesn’t have to hurt. She’s been photographed several times looking chic in a stylish dress and sneakers, forgoing the usual heels. Vogue took note of her summer casual looks. Most of the time, she’s been seen rocking a pair of white Reebok sneakers, but she’s also been seen wearing white Veja and Yeezy sneakers too. This is a great option for anyone who wants to look cute but also wants to be comfortable.