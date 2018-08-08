NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony May Need To Accept New Role When He Joins The Rockets, ‘New York Daily News’ Notes

'Yahoo Sports' is reporting that the All-Star has agreed to join the Rockets.

Carmelo Anthony is reportedly heading to the Houston Rockets, but may need to accept a new role when he finally does arrive.

Yahoo Sports reported that the all-star forward has given his verbal commitment to the Rockets, though the contract details are not expected to be formalized and signed for several more days. That’s because Anthony is traveling with the contingent playing exhibition games overseas for the NBA Africa outreach.

For weeks, the NBA rumors have connected Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets, even before he was cut loose by the Oklahoma City Thunder via a trade-and-release deal with the Atlanta Hawks. His tenure with Oklahoma City was a short and disappointing one, with the Thunder being bounced from the NBA Playoffs in the first round and Anthony enduring one of the least efficient seasons of his career.

Carmelo Anthony may now have to accept a new role with the Rockets, the best team in the regular season last year. Though Carmelo balked at the idea of coming off the bench, New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy noted that Anthony may need to humble himself and accept a different role.

“They represent the top threat to a potential Golden State three-peat, and incorporating Anthony will be an interesting subplot to that quest,” he wrote. “Despite a sharp decline in his game the last two seasons, Anthony scoffed at the idea of coming off the bench in OKC and has made it clear he still views himself as a star.”

The report noted that despite an open spot in the starting lineup with the departure of Trevor Ariza, Anthony’s offense-first game wouldn’t be the best fit beside James Harden. Some of suggested that Anthony could lead the second-team players, bringing his scoring touch off the bench, but that likely won’t appeal to Anthony, who very publicly declared last year that he’s a starting player in the NBA.

“I know how to play this game of basketball,” Anthony told ESPN (via the New York Daily News). “I’ve been playing it for a long time. When I feel like I’m ready to take that role, then I’ll take that role. Only I know when it’s best for me to take that role. I’m not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do. And at the end of the day, the people who really matter know my capabilities and what I can still do.”

There is not yet word on when Anthony will officially sign with the Houston Rockets — or what role he will play when the season starts.