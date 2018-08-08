Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Consoling One Another In Tearful Bike Ride Outing

It has been exactly one month since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked the world with the news they got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas on July 7. Throughout their month as an engaged couple, the two have been spotted traveling and enjoying each other’s company, seemingly happier than ever.

However, this Tuesday, on what one would assume would be a day filled with celebration and nothing but smiles, was somehow turned into an afternoon of tears, as the couple was spotted consoling one another while out on a bike ride in New York City, per the Daily Mail.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, decided to spend an afternoon riding bikes along the West Side Highway, but the ride was cut short when a visibly upset Bieber stopped and clutched his head in his hands. The model and the “Baby” singer then decided to take a breather and sat down.

From there, things apparently got worse, as Bieber cradled his face in his hands, trying to hide the fact that he was quite possibly in tears. Baldwin did her best to comfort her fiancé, draping one arm over his shoulder while the other cradled her head in concern.

The moment reached a tipping point as Baldwin was seemingly reduced to tears as well and bowed her head into her hand. The “Sorry” singer then proceeded to cover her hand with his and buried his face into her neck.

The two were also spotted at a cafe together and it seems whatever the situation that arose either continued or had begun there, as the “Love Yourself” singer was seen trying to console Baldwin, who looked like she had been crying.

It appeared the couple’s day started out well enough, as Baldwin took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the two kissing in a hot tub while in the Bahamas, which Bieber had previously uploaded. She captioned the photo, “MY LOVE”.

Before meeting up with his fiancé, Bieber was spotted out on a shirtless run in the city, as reported by ET. The couple’s teary-eyed, emotional state might confuse and worry many fans, as a source previously told the media outlet that Bieber has “never been so happy” and that he’s so “sure” Baldwin in the woman for him.

“Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he’s never felt more sure about a woman in his life. Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey.”

While it is not clear what exactly happened that drove Bieber and Baldwin to their saddest moment to date, it is clear that even the happiest of couple’s have their rough patches.