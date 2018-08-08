Kim & Khloe Kardashian Shade Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have split, and Kourt’s famous family aren’t staying quiet about the breakup.

According to an August 7 report by Entertainment Tonight, both Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have thrown some major shade at Younes Bendjima since his split with Kourtney was announced.

After the split was revealed online, Younes was photographed showing off some major PDA with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who has previously dated Justin Bieber and Tyga. Bendjima later took to his Instagram story to reveal that the media is trying to make him the “bad guy” and that he was on a trip with many of his friends, even posting a photo of his friend group, which included a mixture of men and women.

“Nice pics from your boys trip,” Kim Kardashian commented on the photo when The Shade Room posted a screenshot. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian posted, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” on the photos. However, a source told the outlet that Younes Bendjima and Jordan Ozuna are not romantically involved.

Meanwhile, the source added that Kourtney Kardashian was the one who called it quits with Younes Bendjima, and that their age difference played a big part in her decision to cut him loose.

“[Kourtney and Younes] recently broke up after [they] decided it wasn’t working out. Near the end of the relationship, the two weren’t getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part. Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives.”

italia con la mia cara ???? A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had previously grown much stronger in their relationship, and he even helped her while she was feuding with her sister, Kim.

“Kourtney fell in love with Younes because, like her, he is very spiritual and loving. He is a great listener and sometimes, when Kourtney has confrontations with strong-willed Kim, all Kourt needs is someone to listen to her. Not only is Younes a good listener, but he gives great advice too. He has a good heart. [Younes is] mature and wise beyond his years and all other things Kourt needs but Scott [Disick] was never very good at. While Kourt’s struggles with her sisters may have created a divide in the family, it has only brought her closer to Younes,” a source told Hollywood Life.

However, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship just couldn’t stand the test of time. Perhaps Scott Disick will try to get back with his baby mama now that she’s single.