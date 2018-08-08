Prince Harry Personally Thanked Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist For Creating Her Wedding Day Look

Markle and her makeup artist opted for a more natural look for her big day.

It seems like just yesterday the world watched Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel to meet her real-life prince. Upon seeing his bride, Prince Harry reportedly bit his bottom lip after whispering, “You look amazing — I’m so lucky,” to the then future Duchess of Sussex before they both turned to face the officiant.

For her big day, Markle opted for a simple look that accentuated her natural beauty and showed off her freckles. Markle worked closely with celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin to create her desired look for her royal wedding. According to InStyle, Martin did such an amazing job with Markle’s wedding makeup that Prince Harry personally thanked him after the festivities were over.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you,” Martin told the magazine in its September issue. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

He said deciding on a natural look was an easy decision.

“The last thing you want (is) to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?'” he pointed out. “At the end of the day, you want to look like your best self.”

In an interview with ELLE, Martin noted that Markle played an active role in the way her wedding day makeup would be applied.

“Her makeup look was very collaborative,” he said. “She’s extremely decisive.”

Their collective goal was to keep the bride’s makeup fairly simple so that her Givenchy wedding gown would really pop.

“If Meghan had much more makeup on, her face would have been the focus and not the gracefulness of her dress,” Martin continued.

While chatting with ELLE, Martin also reminisced on how Meghan Markle initially reached out to hire him for her wedding weekend. Martin said he received a text from Markle, asking what he was doing on the weekend of May 19.

“I was like, ‘I may be in Cannes for the film festival but what’s up…’ and she sent me the bride and groom emoji right back and I literally dropped my phone! Then she sent me the ‘shhhh’ emoji back so I couldn’t let anyone know,” he revealed.

Martin seemed to have been the obvious choice for Markle as the two have been working together since 2011. Martin, who is also a Dior Brand Ambassador and Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant, is no stranger to working with famous faces.

His Instagram feed is filled of well-known models, actors, and actresses including Quantico star and Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra.

Martin said he also had the opportunity to work with Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother. He applied Ragland’s makeup for her daughter’s big day.