Don Lemon Blasts ‘Bully’ Trump, Says He ‘Traffics In Racism’ After LeBron James Insult

Donald Trump insulted NBA superstar LeBron James after the athlete stated in a CNN interview that he believes the president is using sports to divide the country by race.

Last week, the U.S. president attacked LeBron James’ intelligence, tweeting that Lemon “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” in response to the CNN interview — the network POTUS repeatedly claims that he does not watch.

CNN host Don Lemon has responded to Donald Trump’s criticism of his interview with LeBron James, saying the president “traffics in racism.”

“Let me not mince words here. This president traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying. From keeping children at the border in cages to bullying journalists at his rallies every chance that he gets. President Trump is trying a divide and conquers strategy here and here’s how it goes.”

Donald Trump has a history of making racially controversial remarks which many observers see as a political strategy to exploit the racial anxieties in America. Lemon went on to criticize Trump’s use of race to divide people and attacks on the media.

“He is trying to divide by race and conquer decency by smearing and the truth and the people who fight to uphold it. I’ve wondered sometimes if he will succeed.”

Lemon goes on to question whether Donald Trump represents America’s values. However, due to the overwhelmingly negative response to his criticism of James, the CNN host concludes that most of America reject his rhetoric.

Since Donald Trump recently questioned Lebron James’s intelligence, we decided to see how their two educational projects compared. It’s a close one … pic.twitter.com/6d9OV9Ha5Y — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) August 7, 2018

Several polls have shown that most American voters view President Trump as racist. Some of the president’s controversial comments include reportedly referring to third-world countries as “s**tholes,” as well as statements he made after the Charlottesville protest, where he was perceived to have made a moral equivalence between the violence of the Neo-Nazi marchers and the anti-fascists who protested them.

Aaron Rodgers supports LeBron James, implores players to ignore Donald Trump's jabs (via @MikeSilver)https://t.co/1lftLa9jtn pic.twitter.com/h6FWIs4GNJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 7, 2018

Some observers have noted that Trump doesn’t respond to criticism of white public figures but has publicly attacked black NBA players and other black public figures.

LeBron James has received praise from First Lady Melania Trump and Michael Jordan for the opening of the I Promise School for disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The NBA star’s foundation will contribute millions annually to the students.

The three-time NBA champion has not responded to the president’s insults and has received praise from fellow athletes and entertainers.

Last year, LeBron James defended NBA rival Steph Curry after the president disinvited the NBA champion to the White House after he said he is not interested in going.

James referred to the president as a “bum,” stating that visiting the White House was no longer an honor since he assumed his presidency.