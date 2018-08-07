MMA Fighter Joins New Horror Movie, ‘The Harvester’

Rising MMA star Steve Mowry has been cast in Horror Equity Fund's upcoming film, which is based on a graphic novel.

Steve Mowry, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is 26 years old. He dropped out of Butler County Community College, moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and has since pursued his passion to become a professional mixed martial artist. Since turning professional in 2016, Mowry is undefeated on an 11-streak win, all by finish, according to the Tapology Fight Center. His MMA record shows a 4-0-0 (Win-Loss-Draw). Viacom-owned promotion Bellator MMA recently signed Mowry. Indeed, Steve Mowry looks to be a rising star in the world of MMA. Now he plans on stepping in front of the camera for an acting role in the new Horror Equity Fund, INC. film, The Harvester, Horror News reports.

The Harvester is based off of Steve McGinnis’s graphic novel series, titled Rise of the Harvester, which has renowned graphic art from McGinnis. Brian Herskowitz wrote the screenplay. The plot focuses on a hell-spawned killer whose duty is to harvest souls for his father, the king of Hell. While harvesting souls, he sets his sights on a particular child, viewed as special. The mother of said child must then fight to keep her offspring from the harm of being his next victim.

Mowry’s role has not been stated yet. Since the film is still in development, more information on The Harvester is not readily available to the public. The Harvester is set up to go for filming in late 2019 or early 2020. The MMA star did speak with reporters a bit about his upcoming role, and his enthusiasm for getting involved in the movie industry.

“As a fan of film and horror culture, I was ecstatic to be able to be a part of a project such as this. After reviewing Steve McGinnis body of work and learning of his strong cult-like following, I look forward to bringing his character to life. I promise not to let any of his fans down!”

CEO of Horror Equity Fund, INC., Marlon Schulman, also addressed journalists at Horror News about the upcoming horror flick. He remarked that the search for someone of a particular size and appearance is one of the reasons Mowry was matched for the part.

“We were searching for the right combination of intimidation and innocence. The 6’8″ Mowry has the size matched with youth, and a Pennsylvania clean-cut look that is perfect.”

Steve Mowry’s last fight was on April 6, 2018, in the Titan Fighting Championship (TFC), which has its headquarters in Florida. TFC is owned by Titan Entertainment. Mowry is considered a heavyweight in the mixed martial arts fighting ranks.