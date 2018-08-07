Drunk Woman Tries To Get Out Of DUI By Telling Police She’s A ‘Very Clean, Thoroughbred White Girl’

Police said this type of behavior was unusual for the area.

Going 30 miles-per-hour over the speed limit is likely to catch the attention of even the most lenient of police officers, as Lauren Cutshaw recently learned the hard way. Cutshaw was pulled over in Bluffton, South Carolina last Saturday, apparently after celebrating her birthday. Reports from the Daily Mail also stated she ran a stop sign.

After smelling alcohol, police also reportedly noticed that Cutshaw also had bloodshot eyes and asked the 32-year-old real estate agent to step out of her vehicle. It was then that, through slurred speech, she attempted to reason with police and be given a pass, based on her prior accomplishments and her race.

Cutshaw maintained she had only imbibed two glasses of wine at her birthday party, earlier that evening. However, her blood/alcohol content was more than double the legal limit required to charge a citizen for a DUI in the state of South Carolina. Cutshaw reportedly blew a BAC of.18 where the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle is.08.

Lauren Cutshaw reportedly went on to tell police officers she had been a straight-A student while attending a prestigious college, referring to herself as a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl.” She also elaborated that she had been in a sorority and was a cheerleader while attending college.

A boozed-up South Carolina woman pulled over for blowing past a stop sign told cops she shouldn’t be arrested because she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl” https://t.co/RWnAvLpPfe — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2018

When asked why she was telling police officers such information and how it was integral to the situation at hand, Cutshaw responded “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

Bluffton police officers were presumably unimpressed by her status, as a white college graduate, as she was regardless booked on such charges as driving under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, speeding, and possession of marijuana & drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, an officer wrote that Cutshaw’s comments were unusual in the area.

Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication.

She was later detained at at Beaufort County Detention Center.

Also according to Daily Mail, Lauren Cutshaw’s LinkedIn page provided insight into her history, stating that she had received a Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and worked with Engel and Volkers Hilton Head – Bluffton, as a real estate advisor, though her name is reportedly no longer listed on the company’s website.

In 2016, alcohol-related crashes accounted for approximately 28 percent of all automobile fatalities in the United States.