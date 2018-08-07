Chelsea Houska Slams ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers For Failing To Keep Her Safe During The Reunion

Chelsea Houska wishes she didn't attend the 'Teen Mom 2' reunion.

Chelsea Houska wasn’t happy about the drama that went down during Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 and took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts about the fight between her co-stars.

As Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus were seen battling on the show, Houska told her Twitter fans and followers that she should have never gone to the taping to begin with and slammed her MTV producers for failing to keep her protected during her third pregnancy.

“It made me feel so sick to my stomach that I was even around any type of physical altercation while pregnant,” she shared in her first tweet. “Unfortunately, I put too much trust into people that I thought were looking out for my best interest and safety.”

“Looking back…I wish I would’ve listened to my gut feeling and not have gone to filming that day at all,” Houska added in a second post.

Houska then responded to a fan who defended her comments and said that she had every reason to be dramatic about the events that took place between Lowry and DeJesus. As she explained in a third post, Houska said that she will always be “dramatic [as f**k]” when it comes to her children, including the daughter she is currently carrying.

Later on, after a viewer suggested that Teen Mom 2 producers were well aware of what was going to go down at the taping, Houska said that the knowledge of the producers was why she was so upset. She even explained that she had gone to producers herself and asked that she be removed from any potentially dangerous situation before it occurred.

“I had voiced concerns and honestly was just like, ‘Look, go ahead and get your drama or whatever you’re wanting but please just let me know so I can not be in the middle of it right now,'” she recalled.

Following the altercation involving her friend and co-star Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska chose to leave filming on the reunion before it was complete.

Also during Monday night’s reunion episode, Houska’s father, Randy Houska, took to his own Twitter page and shared his thoughts on the drama with his online audience.

“The fact that [MTV’s] higher ups said they would not let happen exactly what did happen … was ridiculous,” he wrote. “I firmly believe it was all set up with Brianna ahead of time to flip out like that.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.