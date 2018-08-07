‘PLL’ Actress Troian Bellisario And ‘Suits’ Actor Patrick J. Adams To Welcome First Child Together

The couple has been together since 2009 and married in 2016

She may no longer be a Pretty Little Liar, but Troian Bellisario is “pretty” pregnant! The PLL alum and her hubby, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams, will be welcoming their first child together, per E! News.

The couple sparked pregnancy rumors back in May when Bellisario, 32, and Adams, 36, were photographed while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos. The Sister Cities actress, who is known for her tall, slim figure, opted out of a bikini for a one-piece bathing suit, which put her slowly growing baby bump on display. Since then, Bellisario has done her best to keep herself out of the spotlight and has chosen not to post any photos that show a hint of her pregnant belly on her social media.

ET caught up with Adams in July and asked the Weather Girl actor if he and Bellisario had any plans to have children in the future.

“We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right. You know, we’re not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next,” Adams revealed.

With such busy schedules it’s understandable that the couple wanted to take their time before taking on parenthood. Fans will remember that Bellisario spent seven seasons playing the role of Spencer Hastings on PLL before the series ended in 2017.

Safety…second? A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 27, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

Likewise, Adams also spent seven seasons playing the role of Mike Ross on Suits when he decided to make his exit from the USA drama the same time as his on-screen wife, Meghan Markle, made hers. Upon his departure, Adams revealed that he was very much looking forward to “taking a break” to spend more time with his wife as reported by Us Weekly.

“After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife and there was that pressure. At the moment, I’m interested in taking a break. It’s nice to be home. It’s really nice to be with Troian, our dogs and to take the time to figure out exactly what shape I want to take my career after this.”

Freeloaders #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 19, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

The Clara co-stars began their relationship in 2009 after they both performed in the same play. After five years of dating, Bellisario and Adams got engaged in 2014 and married in California in December 2016 with many of Bellisario’s PLL cast mates in attendance. They then enjoyed their honeymoon in the land “down under,” Australia.

The couple was among the star-studded guest list invited to witness the marriage between Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry in the beginning of May.

At this time, it is not known whether the couple is expecting a boy or girl or when their little bundle of joy is due.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!