‘Big Brother 20’ Star Bayleigh Dayton Reveals She Could Be Pregnant With Boyfriend Swaggy C’s Baby

The evicted 'Big Brother' houseguest seemingly found out Bay's news on the CBS live feeds.

The 20th season of Big Brother has been lacking in the showmance department — so much so that producers kept this season’s lone romance storyline going by filming ousted BB20 contestant Chris “Swaggy C” Williams as he paid a visit to his girl Bayleigh Dayton’s parents’ house. While Swaggy, 23, and Bayleigh, 25, are temporarily separated while she’s sequestered in the CBS summertime house, this showmance could be one for the Big Brother record books.

Big Brother live feed watchers saw Bayleigh Dayton confiding in Haleigh Broucher to reveal there is a possibility that she is pregnant with Swaggy C’s baby. According to Us Weekly, at about the same time that Bayleigh made her pregnancy scare reveal, Swaggy, who is watching the live feeds from home, tweeted three flushed-face emojis and told fans that he was logging off for the night.

After Bayleigh whispered something to Hayleigh and told her not to say anything out loud, the Atlanta flight attendant revealed she was “freaked the heck out” by the possibility of being pregnant, then admitted she hasn’t yet taken a pregnancy test out of “pure fear.” Dayton later hinted that she will take a pregnancy test “next week or the week after” if necessary.

You can see Bayleigh Dayton’s exchange with Hayleigh Broucher as well as Swaggy C’s response below.

#BB20 #BBLF Bayleigh tells Haleigh about a dream she had. She's missed her period, her boobs are bigger and she thinks she's pregnant. She won't take a pregnancy test until next week. pic.twitter.com/uyJLQ9T3EY — #SloppyFeeds (@BB20messyfeeds) August 6, 2018

While live feed watchers began buzzing about the possibility of the first-ever baby conceived in the Big Brother house, Jessica Graf, one half of last season’s most successful Big Brother showmance, shut down critics of the couple on Twitter.

“I had several questions on my live tonight asking about what I think about Bay maybe being pregnant. I think yall should leave her alone to be honest. God has a plan for everything and if she’s pregnant, there’s absolutelyyy nothing wrong with it and you shouldn’t judge her.”

#BB20 star Bayleigh thinks she may be pregnant with evictee Swaggy C’s child! https://t.co/u3ia9K5Ew7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 7, 2018

Swaggy C and Bayleigh hooked up very early in the Big Brother house. The romance was serious from the start. After his eviction, Swaggy C told Us Weekly that the two were using “boyfriend and girlfriend” labels by day 10 in the house, and that they planned to continue their romantic relationship in the real world.

“It’s crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends,” Swaggy told Us. “When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best.”

At the time Swaggy said marriage would be something he and Bayleigh would talk about further down the road, but this Big Brother baby twist could put a whole new wrinkle into things.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.