The on-again, off-again couple seems to be on again

Fans of Southern Charm don’t know what to believe as Thomas Ravenel is staying quiet publicly about his on-again, off-again relationship with his girlfriend from the fifth season, Ashley Jacobs, a nurse from Santa Barbara who moved across the country to be Ravenel’s plus one on the show, and Jacobs publicly stated that the two were done, and now says she won’t talk about her relationship on social media.

But one day after that post, People Magazine highlighted Jacobs’ quick return to Instagram to show that she was back out at Ravenel’s plantation Brookland, suggesting that the two are together. She posted a picture on Edisto Island with a brief statement underneath.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,????#TrustGod.”

Jacobs has turned off posting possibilities on this particular photo, but it seems to contradict what she has told Kate Casey, host of Reality Life With Kate Casey. Jacobs told Casey that it was all over with Ravenel and they had cut off contact.

“She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number. She’s told me that they’ve broken up and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that’s true.”

Casey added that between Ravenel’s past felony and the current investigation into an alleged rape, this was too much chaos and drama.

“Why would you want to be with somebody who has all this chaos in their life?’ “

But it looks like the relationship continues as the two were spotted the day following Jacobs’ Instagram post still out by Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation on Edisto Island arriving at lunch together at McConkey’s Jungle Shack at Edisto Beach, says FitsNews.

“Our eyes and ears say the terrible twosome arrived together at McConkey’s Jungle Shack on Edisto Beach earlier this week for a quiet lunch. One source who witnessed the couple said that Jacobs talked non-stop while Ravenel ‘feigned light interest every ten minutes or so.'”

While FitsNews indicated that it didn’t look like a romantic lunch, it was still a far cry from the idea of blocked calls and changed locks. Fans aren’t sure what to think after reading articles about angry texts and alleged demands for money, but while Kensie and Saint Ravenel are still with their mother, Kathryn Dennis, in Charleston for the first day of school, Ravenel is an hour and a half out of Charleston at Brookland Plantation in the Lowcountry with Ashley Jacobs.