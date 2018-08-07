Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Talks Becca Kufrin’s Finale, Reveals She’s Angry Over How Hers Differed

Rachel Lindsay is opening up and getting honest about differences between her 'Bachelorette' experience and Becca Kufrin's, admitting she's mad

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has been sharing her thoughts throughout Becca Kufrin’s season and she had a lot to say about Monday night’s finale. However, as she prepared to write her weekly recap for Us Weekly, she realized that she had a lot to say that wasn’t quite what readers would be expecting. She shared some hard truths about how her experience differed from Becca’s and it looks like she’s getting solid support from her followers.

Rachel Lindsay chose Dr. Bryan Abasolo last year on ABC’s Bachelorette and the two are still happily engaged. In fact, they’ve talked recently about wanting to pin down a wedding date and it seems they’ve been working with the network to see if they could coordinate a televised event. Despite being quite happy together now, Rachel and Bryan experienced some tough times after their finale last year. Now, Lindsay is talking about why she thinks that was.

In her Us Weekly piece, Rachel wrote about how she believes that Bachelorette fans can get behind Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen as a happily engaged couple because ABC let viewers watch the relationship build and see how real it was. Lindsay says that, unfortunately, her season got a fairly different edit that left fans pushing back against her decision to pick Bryan over runner-up Peter Kraus.

Lindsay asks readers whether they ever got to see Bryan talk about how excited he was to propose or whether Bachelorette fans watched her shed tears over getting her fairytale ending. Those things were shown for Becca and Garret, and Rachel says that those things did happen in her case too. However, she feels that during her finale more focus was put on the breakup with Peter than the engagement to Bryan.

Rachel says that she feels as if she was denied the chance to have an on-camera happy ending, and she admits that she’s mad about it. Not only is Lindsay verbalizing her frustration over her love story with Abasolo being fairly hidden last summer, but she is also upset about the finale night structure she experienced compared to Becca’s.

Usually, Bachelor and Bachelorette stars are brought up onto the stage to talk with host Chris Harrison after the finale has been aired and watched by the live audience. In Rachel’s case, however, she was sitting on-stage for the entire airing of the finale, being peppered with difficult questions along the way. However, Becca’s experience was more traditional, where she was brought out after watching the show.

“She was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.”

During their After the Final Rose special, Kufrin talked about how much she loved that her love story with Yrigoyen played out for viewers on camera. Lindsay says that for her, the biggest regret she’s had about her Bachelorette experience was that viewers really didn’t get to see the essence of her relationship and love story with Abasolo.

Rachel had nothing but well wishes for Becca and Garrett, noting that she’s happy for Kufrin and the fact that she’s getting everything she deserves. While Lindsay has had quite a bit to process in defending her relationship with Abasolo after viewers didn’t see in him what she saw, she says that she’s living her happy ending every day in the real world.

Could Rachel’s decision to share all of this impact ABC’s decision regarding whether or not they will televise her wedding to Bryan? The Bachelorette star admits that she’s not sure, but she feels that the network owes it to them to show their on-camera happy ending.

There is a fairly mixed bag of responses to the Us Weekly tweet about the article. However, most of those commenting on Lindsay’s tweet with the link are fully supportive and glad she spoke up and shared her feelings about all that has happened.

Will Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette recap impact ABC’s willingness to televise her wedding to Bryan Abasolo? The answer to that question will likely be revealed relatively soon, as Rachel and Bryan have made it clear they’re ready to forge forward and tie the knot sooner rather than later.