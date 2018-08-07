Carole Radziwill Twitter: She Believes Bethenny Frankel Gave ‘RHONY’ Producers An Ultimatum About Firing Her?

Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel's feud is playing out on Twitter.

Carole Radziwill claims to have quit The Real Housewives of New York City but that doesn’t mean she isn’t convinced that her former friend, Bethenny Frankel, attempted to have her fired from the show.

After being confronted by a fan on Twitter who spoke about Frankel allegedly dealing producers with an ultimatum about firing her, Radziwill said that she wouldn’t put it past Frankel to do something like that.

“It actually sounds like something she’d do,” Radziwill admitted on August 6 of her former friend.

“I’m glad I’m not filming the show any longer. It took too much of my time and focus away from others things I wanted to do,” Radziwill added.

Radziwill released a statement at the end of last month in which she announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City and walking away from her “frenemies” on the show. Days later, Frankel took to her Twitter account to tell fans that no one has ever quit the show, except when she left years ago to star on her own spinoff series.

Following Frankel’s comment, she was berated by fans for being shady and mean to her former friend and several former housewives, including Heather Thomson and Kelly Bensimon, denied that Frankel is the only person who has left the show on their own terms.

In an August 1 tweet, Frankel told fans that Bravo has reasons for not asking certain cast members to return for new seasons.

“It’s based on research and focus groups and YOU,” she tweeted. “One saying they chose to depart and attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

After the tweet was shared, Bethenny Frankel continued to lash out against Carole Radziwill by confirming she was fired and later sharing a racy image of herself on Instagram that she claimed was taken by Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy.

Although Frankel insists Radziwill was fired from The Real Housewives of New York City, Andy Cohen wouldn’t confirm any such thing during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“I never really comment on contracts or hiring or firing but I will say that we’re gonna miss Carole a lot. She was an important part of the show for six years,” he revealed. “I’ve known her for a long time, since the late ’90s I think. So we obviously all wish her well.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.