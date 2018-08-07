Caitlyn Jenner Remains Coy About Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, Says ‘We’re Best Friends’

Caitlyn Jenner is sticking by her guns, choosing not to reveal very much about her relationship with rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins.

In a new interview with Variety, the 68-year-old is once again tip-toeing around the subject of her love life. Though the couple attended the ESPYs together back in May, they have yet to officially confirm their relationship. And while the interview with the publication is mostly to talk about the issue of transgender rights and her fight with the White House, it isn’t very surprising that the former Olympian was also asked about her personal life.

While Hutchins was at the Jenner’s home at the time of the interview, the alleged couple danced around the topic of dating, with Jenner shooting down the question altogether.

“We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

However, the pair certainly acted like a couple as Jenner even asked Hutchins for the name of the last great movie they saw together. And the pair’s relationship has blossomed so much that Hutchins now serves as the director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which works to fight for transgender rights. The transgender model even chimed in at parts of the interview, letting readers know what a genuinely good person that Jenner is.

“Coming from a reality show, where every detail of your life is documented, to not seeking any press is kind of a big change. Caitlyn is not working on these issues for press attention. She’s doing it because she genuinely wants to help the community,” she gushed.

And Jenner also echoed Sophia’s sentiments on the issue, saying that she’s been doing a lot behind the scenes though unlike the other members of her famous family, she chooses to do it behind closed doors.

“I don’t do a lot of media. I don’t want to be seen everywhere. Today, I’m very politically involved. Nobody really knows it. I do it very quietly because I have been so criticized by the liberal side of the media. I can get more things done if I don’t stick my nose into everything publicly.”

It seems as though Sophia really has Jenner’s back and they care a lot about each other. But it just so happens that not every member of Jenner’s family is happy with the alleged couple’s relationship, including Caitlyn’s daughter, Kylie Jenner.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Caitlyn and Kylie reportedly got in a big fight over Sophia. A source close to Caitlyn says that the former Olympian’s love life has been getting under her daughter’s skin, as Sophia is the only thing that Caitlyn talks about.

“Cait couldn’t stop talking about Sophia, her beauty and how much she’s into fashion and makeup and even suggested to Kylie hire Sophia to work on her cosmetic lines,” a source claimed.

But Jenner wasn’t all too happy with the fact that Sophia wanted to work with her and even got into a fight with Caitlyn saying that not only is Sophia too young for her, but Kylie also thinks that she’s after Jenner’s money.

Sophia is 46 years younger than Jenner.