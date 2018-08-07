Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Are Set To Shack Up In New York’s West Village

According to the Observer, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have officially moved in together.

After being spotted looking for houses together a few times during the winter, Reedus and Kruger have finally found a place in the city to shack up, purchasing a four-story, federal-style townhouse in the West Village for approximately $11.75 million.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the happy couple bought their new home in an off-market deal, using their own individual limited liability companies. Reedus used an LLC reportedly named after his cat, Eye in the Dark, who was featured in his own magazine spread in a 2013 photoshoot for People magazine.

While there are no updated photos of the nearly $12 million home because it is no longer publicly listed, the Observer has confirmed that the 3,800-square-foot townhouse contains “a garden, a roof deck and at least one fireplace, as well as that it was restored and renovated in the last several years.” Built in 1835, the five-bedroom and four-bathroom townhouse also features “multiple entertainment rooms” and a “gourmet kitchen.”

Reedus and Kruger, who have been together now for about a year and a half, previously lived only 10 minutes away from each other in New York City, but Kruger is now reportedly pregnant, so moving in together might just be the logical next step in their relationship for them to take.

Kruger purchased her Tribeca loft back in April 2017, paying $4.2 million for the White Street real estate. After putting her place up for sale in March 2018, she initially listed the loft for $4.7 million, but gradually went down to $4.4 million before deciding to just keep it herself.

Reedus, however, owns a penthouse on Baxter Street in Little Italy, which he purchased for $3.8 million in June 2013, a big upgrade from the one unit apartment he owned previously.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While Kruger and Reedus have not announced their design plans for their new home, there is some speculation that Kruger’s German designer friend Karl Lagerfeld will pitch in with the decorating or help them develop their own aesthetic.

It is also possible that Kruger might just “adopt a similar environmentally-aware aesthetic as she did with not only the aforementioned White Street home, but also the West Hollywood house she previously owned with her ex Joshua Jackson—the former couple added a rain collection system, solar panels and heated floors to that residence, but that could be trickier in New York.”