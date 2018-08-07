Meghan Markle Reportedly Turned Down Invite To The Emmys, Officially Giving Up Hollywood For Royal Life

Though she started her career as an actress, Meghan Markle will end it as a member of the royal family.

Since she became engaged (and now married) to Prince Harry, Markle has left her role on the show Suits only to full immerse herself in life as a member of the royal family. And now that she has obligations as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle is no longer a regular member of the Hollywood scene, declining her most recent invite to the star-studded Emmy Awards.

A report from the Sun shares that the now-retired actress as well as her husband, Prince Harry, have “politely turned down” their invitation to the 70th ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

“Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honor,” a source told the publication. “We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues.”

According to a report, Markle’s decision was what one that was a “line in the sand” between the actress’ former acting career and her new life as a member of the British royal family. Though Markle did not receive any nominations at the upcoming awards show, her name was submitted for consideration on the ballad for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.”

“Meghan Markle was entered by the awards consultants for the USA Network. They verified that she and/or her reps were aware that the entry was being made and had advised to go ahead and proceed with the submission,” a source told Fox News.

Last year, Markle announced that she would be quitting acting. According to E! Online, Markle revealed that the seventh season of Suits would be her last as she was looking to retire from acting to start her life with Harry as a member of the royal family.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team,” she told the press.

And now that she’s a member of the royal family, Markle is also focusing on her humanitarian work, something that she did even before she met Prince Harry.