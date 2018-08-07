Kevin Spacey has been scrubbed from the show after sexual misconduct charges

November 2 Netflix will launch the final season of House of Cards starring Robin Wright. For the sixth season, Wright will be featured as the president of the United States, and former star Kevin Spacey will be gone from the cast.

Page Six reports that the series is giving a nod to Season 1 of House of Cards by featuring Wright sitting on the stone seat under the American flag. The final season will be eight episodes without Kevin Spacey but with big new names, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern.

Though the final season will be abbreviated (generally there have been 13 episodes for a season, and this one will have eight presented all at once), Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that they are doing this one to “bring closure for the fans” and bring 2,000 jobs back to Baltimore that were put on hold after the Kevin Spacey scandal hit in October.

The Huffington Post says that it’s official, Frank Underwood is out and Claire Underwood is in the top position. But in the picture of Claire Underwood (Wright) on the Lincoln Memorial, Claire’s hand is dripping blood, like Frank’s had, giving fans a clue of the tone of the final season.

Sources say that the Oval Office will have a female presence, as scenes with Kevin Spacey were cut and so the season was reduced and production was put on hold for a time.

Kevin Spacey’s reputation and career took a hit when the story broke in late October alleging that Spacey had decades of sexual misconduct in a work environment. People came forward to tell their stories about Spacey behind the scenes in the theater community of The Old Vic and on movie sets, and most of them involved young men as the purported victims.

Even in the creative environment of the theater, Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, said that Kevin Spacey was a name that was often talked about when it came to various #MeToo moments.

“I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes.”

Nadine West said that among the younger men on a movie set, Spacey was a person to steer clear of.

“[Kevin Spacey] was apparently always known as one to avoid. Sadly unsurprised.”

The last season of House of Cards will stream in full on November 2.