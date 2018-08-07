‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Drops 30 Pounds, Gets Accused Of Being ‘Too Skinny’ On Instagram [Photo]

Jax Taylor is looking thinner than ever.

Jax Taylor showed off his latest weight loss with an Instagram photo on August 7.

As he and his co-stars film the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor is doing his best to get into great shape ahead of his upcoming wedding to fiancée Brittany Cartwright and he’s made great progress in recent months. In fact, after taking up a bootcamp class, he’s dropped 30 pounds.

“I don’t normally post about the details of my weight loss journey but I’m really just so proud that with such hard work and dedication I have officially lost over 30lbs,” he wrote. “I feel incredible and that’s what’s most important.”

According to Taylor, he’s been working out regularly, but that’s not all he’s doing to get fit. He’s also eating clean food and keeping track of his weight loss progress with a Vanity Planet scale, which he showed off in one of his latest Instagram photos.

Although Taylor is quite proud of his new physique after putting on added weight over the past couple of years, not everyone was impressed after the photo below was shared and many told the reality star that he was looking “too skinny.” Some even accused him of using photoshop and said that his head looked too big for his body.

“Either head is too big or body is too small,” one person said.

“Can anyone see this is not his body and it’s been photoshopped??? Come on Jax??? That’s a teeny body with a giant head,” another wrote.

Earlier this year, after going through a shocking cheating scandal in 2017, Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright and since then, they’ve been planning for a 2019 wedding that may be featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 8. While the couple has not yet confirmed whether or not they will film their ceremony for the show, it seems likely considering that their wedding will take place during the summer months when new seasons are filmed.

On Instagram, Taylor and Cartwright both confirmed their engagement with photo posts taken at the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California. They also shared photos and videos taken at a party thrown for them by their co-stars after their engagement took place.

In addition to Taylor’s weight loss, Cartwright has also been working out and eating healthy foods as she nears her wedding date.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules when it returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.