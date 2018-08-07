Younes Bendjima Speaks Out About Kourtney Kardashian Split Via Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have split, and now Younes is speaking out over rumors that he’s already moving on.

According to an August 7 report by People Magazine, Younes Bendjima was not happy after photos of himself showing off some PDA with another woman in Mexico only hours after his split with Kourtney Kardashian surfaced.

TMZ claims that Younes was already moving on and getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who has also previously dated Tyga and Justin Bieber. Jordan, who is best friends with Johnny Manziel’s wife, Bre Tiesi, was photographed getting close to Bendjima, sparking rumors that he’s already moved on.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. On Tuesday, Younes Bendjima posted a photo of a headline from The Daily Mail, claiming that he has already rebounded with the model who once dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

On his Instagram story, Bendjima denied the reports, stating, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more,” he stated, adding that he was also spending time with multiple other friends, and then shared a photo of the group, hinting that the media is trying to make the situation look worse than it really is.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly the one to end the relationship. The couple had previously spent a few weeks together in Italy last month but ran into some drama when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in a thong bikini, which seemingly upset Younes Bendjima.

“That’s what you need to show to get likes,” Younes commented on the Instagram post. Sources later revealed that Bendjima did not like when Kardashian would post racy photos of herself online for everyone to see.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” said the source. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered-up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

While Younes Bendjima has seemingly confirmed his split with Kourtney Kardashian via his Instagram story, the reality star is keeping quiet about the breakup and has not commented on the relationship at all since the news broke. However, an insider did confirm that “it didn’t end well” between the couple.