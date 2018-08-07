Kathleen Turner Recalls Her Time On ‘Friends’ Says That Cast Was Not Very Welcoming

'The Friends actors were such a clique — but I don’t think my experience with them was unique.'

Though she only appeared on a few episodes on the hit show Friends, Kathleen Tuner is letting fans know that her time on the show was less than enjoyable.

As many fans of the show know, Kathleen played the role of Chandler’s dad, Charles Bing aka Helena Handbasket in 2001. But while she was able to score a role on one of the most popular shows on television, that didn’t exactly make her feel welcomed on set, as she recently shared in a candid interview with Vulture.

“I’ll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast. I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined dress — and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.'”

She also claimed that the cast, which included big names like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc were a little clicky with each other and she doesn’t think that she was the only guest star who felt the same way after appearing on the show.

“The Friends actors were such a clique — but I don’t think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered,” she recalled.

And when asked how she felt about the cast’s acting abilities, Turner said that she didn’t want to comment. Since she only worked with the cast for a bit of time, she said that she wasn’t in a position to evaluate their skills. However, she did give them a compliment in the way that the cast came together so nicely.

“But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn’t long. I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see that camaraderie on the screen.”

Among other things, Turner also dished about her time on the set of her hit movie, Peggy Sue Got Married. Again, she had less than nice things to say about her co-star, Nicholas Cage.

“He [Cage] was very difficult on set.” She added that he was an “a—hole.”

Turner also said that she didn’t particularly like the strange voice that Turner used on the set of the film.

“It was tough to not say, ‘Cut it out.’ But it wasn’t my job to say to another actor what he should or shouldn’t do.

According to her IMDB.com page, Turner has no upcoming films in the works.