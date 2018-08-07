Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have split. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, reportedly called it quits this week.

According to an August 7 report by TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian is the one who called it off with Younes Bendjima. The two began dating in 2016 when they met at Paris Fashion Week, just before Kim Kardashian’s shocking robbery.

Just hours after the break up, Younes was spotted in Mexico showing off some major PDA with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who has also dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, and Justin Bieber in the past. Jordan is also said to be best friends with Johnny Manziel’s wife, Bre Tiesi.

Just one week ago, Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian were together and happily celebrating the birthday of one of their friends. Younes posted a video from the celebration via his Instagram story, which featured Kourtney wearing a bikini. Since news of the split was announced, both Kourt and Younes have unfollowed one another on Instagram. However, photos of the pair together are currently still up on their feeds.

Recently, Kardashian and Bendjima were seen taking a three week vacation together in Italy, where they showed off some major PDA and even spent quality time with Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick.

Go Dodgers ⚾️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inqusitr, Scott Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie, 19. However, during Sunday night’s season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick hinted that he would consider getting back together with his baby mama in the future.

In fact, Scott revealed to Khloe and Kim Kardashian that he and Kourtney said they would try their relationship again when they were 40. Kourt is currently 39, and fans are already speculating that she and Scott could get back together in the near future now that she is single again.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anyone other than Kourtney. So it’s definitely different, but it’s good for me,” Disick said on the show, adding, “I think that Kourtney and I have been through a lot. I don’t know, it’s an ongoing struggle. But I think Kourtney’s doing well now. I’m happy for her. And after talking to [Kardashian aunt] CiCi, some weight is lifted off of me and I don’t feel the guilt anymore. I’m feel like I’m able to live my life the way it should be,” Scott said.

Kourtney Kardashian has not commented on the split as of yet.