‘Ghost Hunt Live’ Just Received The Green Light From Travel Channel

Tennessee Wraith Chasers will be featured.

Ghost Hunt Live (wt) will be a weekly live, interactive paranormal investigative series airing soon on the Travel Channel. Horror News announced that the programming was greenlit and will be featuring the Tennessee Wraith Chasers. The series will be comprised of 10 hour-long live episodes, slated to hit Travel Channel and ghost hunting fans this fall.

Viewers are invited to join ghost hunting crew The Tennessee Wraith Chasers around Halloween season this year for the upcoming Ghost Hunt Live series. The episodes will each feature a live and unfiltered paranormal investigation that will take place in secret “haunted” locations. Every week, fans can expect the ghost hunting team to reveal a different, new haunt and use their skills, experiments, and technology to capture paranormal activity and evidence.

Jane Latman, general manager at the Travel Channel, expressed his excitement to bring viewers and ghost hunting fans this new series, calling it “intense and suspenseful.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce Travel Channel viewers to the Tennessee Wraith Chasers, who will immerse fans and amateur ghost hunters in an intense and suspenseful live event every week. What’s truly unique about this series is that viewer participation will help steer the investigation – keen eyes at home can actually influence the outcome of the show – and we know our ghost-obsessed audience will love their front row seat on an in-the-moment haunted tour with the fearless team.”

Tremendous! Entertainment is producing Ghost Hunt Live for the Travel Channel. Colleen Needles Steward, Rob Hammersley, Shannon Keenan Demers, and Eddie Delbridge are executive producing the series.

The Wraith Chasers are not new to the horror and ghost hunting fanbase, having made their original debut as the stars of Destination America’s Ghost Asylum series, investigating America’s asylums, sanitariums, and penitentiaries as “haunted” hotspots. They have probed various alleged paranormally active historical sites, residential properties, and public conglomerates, cites Den of Geek. The Wraith Chasers have visited South Pittsburg, Tennessee’s Old South Pittsburg Hospital as well as the All access Coach Bus Leasing of Gallatin, Tennessee. Founded in November 2009, Tennessee Wraith Chasers are led by Christopher Smith as their lead investigator, joined by Steven McDougal as case manager, historian head of research, Scott Porter, and aspiring physicist, Brannon Smith. Sumner County native Chasey Ray McKnight joined most recently and is acting as equipment tech and trap fabricator.

According to Den of Geek, the Tennessee Wraith Chasers offer a 24-hour call line for fully free and confidential investigations which provide a reliable cause and appear genuine.