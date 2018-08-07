Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of ‘Inseperable’ Siblings Chicago And Saint

Could Kim Kardashian’s kids be any cuter? Seriously.

Since the birth of her daughter North five years ago, the 37-year-old has been posting countless photos of her children on her highly followed Instagram account, much to the delight of her followers. And earlier today was no exception with an incredibly sweet post of her two youngest children, Saint and baby Chicago.

In the most recent Instagram pic, the two youngsters sit together on a black velvet like couch. Chicago looks as sweet as can be in a peach colored onesie that has long sleeves. The 6-month-old is also sporting a head full of black, curly hair that seems to be growing by the day. To complete her sweet little look, the tot can also be seen sporting a pair of fluffy, white socks.

Saint also looks as cute as can be in a camo shirt as well as a pair of ripped grey sweat shorts. Unlike his little sister, who has short hair, Saint is rocking braids in his long mane. In the caption of the snapshot, Kardashian tells her followers that the two youngsters are ‘inseparable ‘ while big sis North is nowhere to be seen in the photo.

It certainly comes as no shock that Kardashian’s 115 million plus Instagram followers gave the adorable photo a ton of attention with over 1.9 million likes in addition to 20,000 comments within less than an hour of being posted. Many fans commented on how sweet the siblings are while countless others commented on the reality star’s amazing genetics.

“They look alike so much she’s soo pretty.”

“She literally has Kim’s whole face. She so pretty,” another fan wrote.

“They’re going to be so beautiful when they grow up all her kids,” one more chimed in.

And this is not the first time that Kim has let her fans know that her two youngest are incredibly close. In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian explained that Saint is totally in love with his new baby sister.

“He’s nicer than [daughter North], I will say that. He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her.”

“I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib,” she added.

Kardashian also revealed that North loves her little sister too but maybe just not as much as Saint does.

“I give North a really hard time, but she’s so good with [Chicago]. She’s so sweet with her,” she told Ellen.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday evenings on E!