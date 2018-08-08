‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 8: Liam Tells Bill Steffy Is Off Limits

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that Liam finally stands up to Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 8 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will breathe fire when he finally confronts his dad. B&B fans know that the face-to-face is long overdue since the last time Bill (Don Diamont) saw his son was when he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were still planning on getting married. She Knows Soaps also promises that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will tell Steffy how he feels about her latest choices.

Ridge couldn’t get to Steffy fast enough when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) informed him that she and Bill were now an item. Upon meeting with his daughter, he almost immediately noticed that she was wearing Bill’s sword necklace. She informed him that she was marrying the publishing tycoon and it seemed as if a line was drawn in the sand, especially when she told him that she was doing it for the shares. To him, it seemed that his daughter had lost herself and was making poor choices.

However, Steffy found the gumption to tell Bill that she would not go through with the wedding. Despite not following through on her promises, Bill signed over the Forrester Creation shares anyway. Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will tell his daughter how proud she has made him. She made the decision which was right for her. She knew she could no longer be with the “walking ping pong ball” Liam, and she wouldn’t marry Bill. She chose herself, her career, and her daughter, and that makes Ridge a proud papa.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam has a few things on his mind that he needs to tell Bill. It seems as if Liam will spell out Bill’s role in the family for him. B&B fans will remember that he told Wyatt that he could not handle Bill playing dad to his daughter Kelly. He called it sick that her grandfather would take on the role of Kelly’s father.

However, it seems as if Kelly is not the only person Liam will set Bill straight about. He will tell his father that Steffy is off limits too. As far as he is concerned, Bill should find someone his own age and leave Steffy alone. Current spoilers even suggest that Bill might even show remorse for his actions and take his son’s words to heart. Tune in to see if the father and son’s relationship can be repaired. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.