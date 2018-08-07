Britney Spears Fans Slam Her For Lip Syncing

After posting a new video to instagram from her show in Berlin, Germany, many fans weren’t thrilled with the pop princess’s performance.

Accusations of Britney Spears phoning in performances and lip syncing concerts go back more than a decade.

Back in 2007, The New York Post was only one of dozens of publications blasting the pop diva for lip-syncing her performance of “Gimme More” at the MTV Video Music Awards that year. And not only were publications accusing Britney Spears of lip-syncing back then but of doing so poorly.

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? So why was Britney Spears‘ totally lame, pathetically lip-synched Video Music Awards performance at the Palms Casino last night allowed to be seen by the rest of the world?”

It’s approximately 11 years later and it appears Britney Spears is still receiving similar reviews, at least from fans on her official Instagram page, after a recent video of Spears was posted of her Monday night performance from Berlin, Germany.

Britney can be seen in the video, which includes the 36-year-old pop star dancing a choreographed performance with her crew and seemingly just going through the motions to get from one move to another.

Fans lambasted the pop singer for what they felt was a seemingly lifeless performance, some even accusing whoever posted the video as someone who must “hate her.”

As of the time of this report, the video had been viewed nearly 400,000 times.

Britney Spears dons a skimpy outfit alongside a crew of male backup dancers on the Berlin stage and appeared less-than-enthusiastic during her performance. It’s a performance which many were suggesting on Tuesday was part of a tour that was little more than a quick cash grab for the musician.

Spears is currently on the “Piece Of Me Tour,” which is scheduled to continue throughout Europe for the remainder of August and going into September of this year.

Many of the shows still have tickets remaining, but a notable amount of stops are also sold out.

Britney Spears first came onto the music scene with the album …Baby One More Time in 1999. She followed it up with the smash hit album Oops!… I Did It Again.

…Baby One More Time remains Britney Spears’ most popular album to date, having sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and being certified 14 times platinum.

The Recording Industry Association of America has thus certified the album “diamond.”

The album spawned the singles “…Baby One More Time,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” “Sometimes,” and “From the Bottom of My Broken Heart.”

The album received mixed reactions from critics, with Rolling Stone giving the album a two-star review out of a possible five stars. Billboard, on the other hand, gave the album favorable reviews.