Kailyn Lowry Fired Producer JC Cueva During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8

Kailyn Lowry recently fired JC Cueva after working with the MTV producer on Teen Mom 2 for the past two years.

According to a new report, things between Lowry and Cueva became tense after he was involved in some drama with one of her friends. Then, after Cueva failed to protect Lowry from a fight with Briana DeJesus and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, Lowry chose to officially end their working relationship.

“JC knew Kail was ready to confront Briana [DeJesus] on set and one of the higher-up producers told Kail she couldn’t fight Briana because it was a liability. But JC made it seem like he was on Kail’s side,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on August 6.

The Ashley claimed to readers that many on the production team working on Teen Mom 2 were aware of DeJesus’ plan to come after Lowry at the reunion but failed to do anything to prevent a fight from happening. Making matters worse was the fact that Cueva reportedly turned on Lowry during production and had security hold her friend Bone back as the DeJesus sisters began to double-team Lowry.

“Bone was watching on a monitor backstage, and as soon as Bri came out ready to fight, JC was heard saying into his walky-talky to have security hold Bone back,” the source claimed. “Eventually, JC literally used his own body to prevent Bone from coming out on stage. Kail saw that as the ultimate betrayal.”

After realizing that her longtime producer was most definitely not on her side or taking up for her in any way, Lowry reportedly got in his face and informed him that he was fired. She also reportedly said that she didn’t like him and that she didn’t want him in her home with her family.

According to Kailyn Lowry, JC Cueva got her amped up for a fight with Briana DeJesus as they filmed the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special earlier this year only to side with Briana and Brittany DeJesus as they came after her. Looking back, Lowry reportedly feels that Cueva set him up and informed him that she was feeling that way after being attacked on set.

“She felt that JC set her up, and that’s what she told him on-set after the on-stage fight went down.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed to readers that Cueva first worked with Farrah Abraham but was later replaced and has since been assigned to cover new Teen Mom OG cast member Cheyenne Floyd.

