Fans are buzzing that there might be trouble brewing, if not a split, between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima.

Have Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian split? That is what many fans are wondering after some noticed that they have unfollowed one another on Instagram. This couple is used to facing rumors of one kind or another, and they have had some issues in their relationship due to Instagram before. Will this one sort itself out or is an announcement about the end of this romance on the horizon?

Hollywood Life points out that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are currently not following one another on Instagram, and it would appear that this is a recent change. Indeed, at least as of Tuesday afternoon, Kourtney and Younes are not following one another on Instagram. Kardashian only follows 83 people at the moment, so it’s easy to see that her supposed beau is not currently one of those people.

A look at Bendjima’s Instagram shows that he’s not following her at the moment, either. It looks like he does still have one post up from their time in Italy together last month, but followers would be hard-pressed right now to find any other hints of them on one another’s pages right now.

italia con la mia cara

Fans are already buzzing on social media about this Instagram unfollow, as this is typically a big sign of relationship trouble in the world of celebrities. Of course, Kourtney and Younes have had disagreements over Instagram issues before, and it might just be a matter of time before they follow one another and share gushy posts again.

If Bendjima and Kardashian have split, it surely has just happened. As the Inquisitr recently shared, sources had detailed that Kourtney had been leaning heavily on Younes in the wake of drama with her sister Kim. In fact, the relationship between Kourtney and her beau had supposedly solidified as a result of the family drama.

Of course, the fight that was aired on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was filmed months ago. Kim and Kourtney did take to Twitter to butt heads a bit again as this dramatic KUWTK episode aired this week, but there are a fair number of viewers who wonder if the whole thing was orchestrated and thus not really all that traumatic for Kourt.

Is there trouble in paradise for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima or is this perceived Instagram drama a non-issue? Chances are that additional information will emerge quite soon that either confirms that Kourtney has split with Younes or shows that they’re definitely still together.

Update: According to TMZ, Kourtney and Younes have split. Apparently, Kardashian is the one who initiated the breakup, but Bendjima isn’t sitting at home consoling himself. He’s been seen partying in Mexico and has already been seen getting cozy with a gal named Jordan Ozuna, who previously dated Justin Bieber and Tya. Kourt’s ex Scott Disick recently said he’d be interested in reuniting with her if the chance presented itself, and everybody will be curious to see whether she heads down that road again when and if his relationship with Sofia Richie ends.