‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Scheana Marie Lashes Out Against Pregnancy Rumors

Scheana Marie is fighting back against 'Pump Rules' Season 7 rumors on Instagram.

Scheana Marie doesn’t want to hear any pregnancy rumors as she and her co-stars film the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

In an Instagram story shared this week, the longtime reality star and waitress at SUR Restaurant shared a response to the ongoing rumors that have plagued members of their show in recent months, including claims made against Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright.

In her post, via Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Scheana said that despite the fact that she and her co-stars are drinking less and working out more, their new grown up attitudes don’t mean that any of them are expecting children. Scheana also noted that it was not okay to ask herself or any of her fellow SUR servers if they are pregnant.

“[Asking is] not polite in real life, and it sure as hell isn’t polite on social media,” she wrote. “So just stop. It’s tired.”

Scheana’s comments come just months after her co-star Katie poked fun at the ongoing pregnancy claims made against her with a message to her fans and followers on Twitter.

“I have been getting congratulations for being pregnant for nearly two years but have not received a single present. Smh,” she wrote.

While the majority of the women on Vanderpump Rules have experienced pregnancy rumors at one point or another, Scheana seems to have steered clear of any such thing. Instead, she’s been targeted with romance rumors and claims of being too thin.

For the past couple of months of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Scheana Marie has been continuously faced with rumors of a romance with co-star Adam Spott, who she attempted to set up with Brittany Cartwright during Season 6 last year. As fans will recall, Brittany spent time getting to know Adam before ultimately getting back together with the cheating Jax Taylor.

Although Scheana has denied that she is dating anyone and insisted that anyone who pops up on her social media feed is nothing more than a friend, fans are still convinced that something is going on between her and Adam.

While Scheana and Adam may not be dating at the moment, it is safe to say that they are very close friends. After all, the rumored couple has walked the red carpet together at a handful of events in recent weeks and continues to be seen cuddling up to one another on social media.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Vanderpump Rules later this year for Season 7.