‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals News Of Another Season 5 Engagement

Which additional couple from 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 got engaged during filming according to Reality Steve?

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise begins airing Tuesday night on ABC and there are already plenty of spoilers floating around regarding what goes down. Viewers have come to expect at least one engagement to come out of this summertime Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff, and gossip king Reality Steve had already shared some scoop on one. Now, he says, there’s another one he’s learned about that will definitely have fans buzzing.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Jordan Kimball apparently found love while filming in Mexico. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that he will propose to Jenna Cooper and she’ll accept.

Then, of course, there is the engagement between Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon that took place in Mexico while Season 5 was filming, but that one hasn’t been kept a secret whatsoever. Ashley and Jared’s special moment will be shown this summer at some point, but Reality Steve details that there is yet another engagement that comes from this round of BIP.

During his initial release of Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for Season 5, Reality Steve noted that there was another pair he thought might have gotten engaged in Mexico. He explained that he was still working on figuring out the status of this couple, believing that if there hadn’t been a proposal during filming, the two probably would get engaged during the reunion show.

Now, in his latest blog post, Reality Steve reveals that the engagement has already taken place. Who is involved in this one? Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Some may find it interesting to hear that Chris Randone pops the question before filming wrapped due to the previews for the season. Fans are bracing themselves for the drama ahead involving Tia Booth and Colton Underwood, especially since Bachelor in Paradise spoilers shared earlier by the Inquisitr have revealed that Chris ends up in a love triangle of sorts with these two.

At some point this season, Randone seemingly will say he’s falling in love with Booth. From the looks of things, this rattles Underwood and both Tia and Colton will shed tears over all of these big emotions. Despite all of that, Chris will soon move on and connect with Krystal and, at least for now, they are apparently engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise does have a decent track record of engagements that last, given that both Jade Roper and Carly Waddell found their guys, Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass, via the series. Ashley and Jared are considered another show success story, although their romance took a longer path, and last summer’s hot coupling of Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk is still going strong, too.

Will Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s engagement lead to a wedding down the road? Both of these contestants were involved in a lot of emotional chaos during their respective Bachelorette and Bachelor seasons, so people will be curious to see whether they seem to fit together smoothly as a couple.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 premieres Tuesday, August 7 and will go on to air on both Monday and Tuesday nights into September.