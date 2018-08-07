Kardashians Get In Fights All The Time, Source Claims It’s Nothing New And ‘They’re Fine,’ Per ‘People’

The statement comes after Kim and Kourtney's most recent blowout.

Like most sisters, the Kardashian women fight and it’s certainly nothing new in their relationship.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Kim’s most recent feud has been playing out on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as on their Twitter accounts, making many fans believe that something far worse than just a tiff is going on between the sisters. But a source close to the family tells People that the sisters argue all the time and it’s certainly nothing to be worried about as it’s not part of a larger feud.

“Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney get in tiffs all the time. This is nothing new. Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloe and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.”

“But this is isn’t some major feud,” the source went on to say. “These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine!”

The source also added that Kourtney is a lot more private with things than her sisters are, especially more so than Kim is, and sometimes that really removes her from family outings and other things. Another source noted that since Khloe and Kim have daughters True and Chicago, who are so close in age, that has brought them closer together, whereas Khloe and Kourt used to be very, very close.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kim and Kourt’s feud played out on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The drama began when Kim was organizing a family photo shoot for their famed Christmas card and Kourtney told her sister that if the shoot wasn’t done by 4 o’clock, then she would leave, claiming that she didn’t just want to “linger” around and wait for everyone to arrive. After that, the sisters began fighting and Kim told her sister that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot anyway, while also calling her the “least interesting” member of the family to look at.

The girls then took their feud to Twitter during the episode, with Kourt tweeting, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” However, Kim Kardashian seemingly didn’t like her comment and replied, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourt then seemed to try and end the feud, saying, “And I do. But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you,” she said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!