‘Brady Bunch’ House Buyer Revealed: HGTV Scores Winning Bid On Iconic Home

HGTV has purchased the 'Brady Bunch' house and it sounds as if they've got something fun planned.

The original home from the iconic television series The Brady Bunch recently was put up for sale, and it looks like there was something of a bidding frenzy from potential buyers anxious to snag the property. *NSYNC singer Lance Bass thought he had a deal in place, but then the rug was pulled out from under him, he said. Now it has been revealed that HGTV has won the battle and they have shared some teasers about what they plan to do with the home.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Lance Bass had excitedly shared that he’d scored the winning bid for the Brady Bunch house. Soon after that, however, he revealed that a corporate entity managed to land the deal instead and he felt that he had been used in a shady way.

According to Variety, it turns out that the HGTV network will be the new owners of the Brady Bunch house. The news came from Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and he teased that full details will be shared in the coming months.

Luckily, the Brady Bunch house isn’t going to be torn down. Entertainment Weekly details that this had been a concern, especially since the property could provide a prime opportunity for developers in the North Hollywood area where the house is located.

HGTV lands winning bid to purchase The Brady Bunch house https://t.co/3phK32GGxn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 7, 2018

EW notes that the Brady Bunch house is the second-most photographed home in the country, with the White House taking first place. The home was put up for sale with a listing price of $1.89 million, but it looks like the final price currently remains under wraps. Bass had indicated, however, that his offer was above the asking price.

Curious fans will have to wait a bit yet for full details regarding HGTV’s plans. However, Zaslav said that the network will restore the Brady Bunch house to its glory days and seemingly honor the 1970s style that everybody remembers.

“We will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

Zaslav mentioned that one of their HGTV projects would address what comes next at some point down the road. Fans of the network will be quite curious to see if this Brady Bunch home project becomes a television show of its own or if it’s incorporated into an existing series, and everybody will be dying to know which network personalities will be involved.

What will HGTV do with the Brady Bunch house and will it ultimately be worth the hefty price tag they paid for the property? Stay tuned for details on the project as they emerge over the coming months.