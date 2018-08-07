Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Separated At Weekend Wedding On Duchess’s Birthday

The newlyweds were seen arriving at the church separately.

Meghan Markle’s first birthday as the Duchess of Sussex fell on the same day as the wedding of one of Prince Harry’s lifelong friends in Surrey, so part of her 37th birthday was spent celebrating the marriage of Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks. On a day that you would think her new husband would be at her side at all times, however, it seems that Markle was not with Prince Harry for much of the morning. Although the couple was spotted together holding hands after the wedding ceremony, they were separated before it, prompting some to wonder why. Not to worry. There is no trouble in paradise. There’s a completely logical explanation, a rather heart-warming reason actually.

As reported by Hello! photographs show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving separately at the Frensham village church where the ceremony was held. It turns out that they did not arrive together because Harry played a special role on his friend’s wedding day. Charlie van Straubenzee had bestowed upon him the honor of serving as his best man on one of the most important days of his life, so Harry was involved in some pre-wedding activities with the groom and his ushers.

Why Meghan Markle will have to return most of her birthday presents this year https://t.co/XhyGVB1IdT pic.twitter.com/RZcH73TG2J — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 6, 2018

Among the morning festivities was a lunch at a country pub named The Anchor Inn located in the nearby village of Lower Froyle. The men in the wedding party sat in a private room by the name of the State Room that can seat 30 and has access to a private terrace. A witness to the occasion said there were perhaps ten others besides Harry and that each of them partook of a couple of drinks and lunch. The whole affair was private and low-key.

“It was all very relaxed. They were in a private dining room off the restaurant, so Harry stayed there the whole time. He kept a very low-profile. He didn’t actually walk through the restaurant – they all came around the back. He seemed very relaxed and looked like he was having a good time. Everybody was very nice, they all seemed very pleasant.”

Meghan is reported to have lunched with some of Prince Harry’s female friends at Bel & The Dragon which is located in Churt village about 20 minutes from The Anchor Inn. When she arrived at the church about 3 p.m. she chatted with friends outside the church before entering. When she departed, she did so hand-in-hand with Harry.