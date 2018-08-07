Nina Dobrev Posts Sultry Pics Promoting Interview With Ruby Rose In ‘Byrdie’

Nina Dobrev posted sultry yet simple photos to highlight her interview with her 'BFF' Ruby Rose.

Nina Dobrev, former Vampire Diaries star, looks stunning in “fresh from the shower” pics she posted to Instagram this morning. The star was promoting her interview with her self-proclaimed BFF, Ruby Rose.

The pics had more than 150,000 likes in less than an hour.

In the first set of photos, she’s rocking wet hair with a dewy, bronzed makeup look while wearing a simple, brown, off-the-shoulder shirt. The second photo set features close-ups of Dobrev with wet hair and a dramatic, smokey eye.

Her 15.5 million Instagram followers can’t get enough.

“You’re so perfect I love you so much,” posted one fan.

“Such a stunner!” posted another.

Dobrev posts regularly to Instagram, with a recent swimsuit pic getting more than 1 million likes.

Dobrev’s most recent photos appear in Byrdie and highlight an interview she did with Ruby Rose, covering a range of issues from mental health to fitness. The two friends met on the set of XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

“On most films, you can hit it off during filming, but then often when it’s over, that’s kind of it,” said Rose near the end of their interview.

Rose kicked off their interview by asking about beauty and empowerment.

“I want to know about changing your beauty aesthetic and hairstyles–how is that a form of empowerment for you?” asked Rose.

“I do feel like changing your aesthetic can be therapeutic in a weird way,” responded Dobrev. “I know for a fact that when I cut my hair shorter two years ago, it was almost like I was cutting off old energy.

The conversation later turned to mental health, wellness, and saying “no.”

“Once my priorities shifted, I realized that I didn’t have as much time,” said Dobrev. “I started to realize, what was I doing? Was it making me happy?”

The two also discussed upcoming projects. Both Dobrev and Rose have films being released on August 8.

Dobrev is starring in Dog Days, an ensemble comedy with interweaving stories about love and man’s best friend, while Rose is appearing in The Meg, a Jason Statham action flick about hunting a giant shark.

Dobrev will also be starring in Fam, a CBS comedy about a woman whose perfect life is turned upside down by the arrival of her younger sister.

Rose and Dobrev wrapped up their interview by discussing their love of animals and how much they enjoyed the interview experience.

“Let’s do all of our interviews together like this,” said Dobrev.