‘Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Reveal Their Top Pick To Be ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Lead

Who do 'Bachelorette' stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen think would make a good 'Bachelor' for ABC?

Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen on this season’s Bachelorette, leaving runner-up Blake Horstmann an emotional wreck. Many franchise fans wonder if Blake now becomes the frontrunner to be the 2019 Bachelor lead, but he has some stiff competition. The announcement likely will not be made for about another month, but Becca and Garrett just shared their thoughts on who they think should hand out roses next.

Typically, someone in the final four becomes the lead of the next season within this franchise. However, the past two Bachelor picks threw out tradition and went with someone from further back in the franchise’s history. Fans had been fairly well prepared to see Peter Kraus last season and Luke Pell the season before that, but last-minute changes brought forth Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall instead.

Given these last-minute shifts the past couple of seasons, it’s clear that any rumors or spoilers this early ahead of filming are not necessarily all that solid. Gossip king Reality Steve has previously said that he thinks the next Bachelor will be Blake, Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood, or Ben Higgins, and he doesn’t see Colton as the most likely choice.

Now, Becca and Garrett have shared their insight into who they’d pick if it were their choice. The Bachelorette fans might expect them to name Blake since he was the runner-up this season. However, Kufrin and Yrigoyen actually went a different route.

Who will be #TheBachelor? ABC executive weighs in on next leading man https://t.co/R54XMGXGTg — Variety (@Variety) August 7, 2018

People notes that during their chat with Michael Strahan on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, the Bachelorette lovebirds joked about seeing either Jordan Kimball or Leo Dottavio as the next Bachelor. They said Jordan would be great for his one-liners, and Leo would be fantastic due to his hair. On a more serious note, they both said they’d go with Jason, and Kufrin admitted she thinks highly of him.

“I have a soft spot for Jason. I think he’s so charismatic, he would be so open to all of the girls on the journey.”

Jason, Blake, and Colton have all said that they’re open to the idea of being the next Bachelor. ABC executive Rob Mills chatted with Variety, and he confirmed that no decision has been made yet. He wondered whether Blake might still be too heartbroken to be the next lead, but he thought Jason was likely ready to jump back into something like this.

Mills noted that everybody has to see Colton’s journey on Bachelor in Paradise before he can be considered to be the Bachelor, and he noted that Wills Reid could be a contender as well. What about “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile? The executive noted that Joe has a huge fan base now, but again, everybody has to see what happens in Paradise.

While the network could go with someone brand new, that’s pretty unlikely. The Bachelorette fans already have their favorites chosen, and there doesn’t necessarily seem to be a consensus at the moment. Jason seems to be ahead in many polls out there, but that may shift now that the finale has aired and Blake’s heartbreak has been shown.

Will Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s pick of Jason Tartick for Bachelor prevail, or will it be Blake Horstmann, Colton Underwood, or someone else? Stay tuned for spoilers as they come together over the next few weeks and then hang tight until the January premiere.