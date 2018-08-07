Mark Consuelos Teases Possible ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff On Instagram

Could his recent post have something to do with a Season 3 companion series?

The CW hit Riverdale is getting a spinoff according to CW network president Mark Pedowitz. Could the new cast just have been teased by Mark Consuelos on Instagram?

The actor and husband of Live With Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa posted a cast photo with the caption, “Meet the Parents.” Some of the actors included in the photo are Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Marisol Nichols and Mark Consuelos as Hermione and Hiram Lodge, and Skeet Ulrich as F.P. Jones.

Pedowitz revealed on August 6 that the show is in the “very early stages of possibly moving forward on a companion series from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for a possible slot in the 2019-2020 television season.” Could this be a show that features just the parents of the teens in the series? The posted photo has over 100,000 likes thus far.

“In terms of spinoffs out of Riverdale, I’m waiting to hear what Roberto has in mind. He has something in mind,” Pedowitz continued at the Television Critics Association press tour, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

When asked to expand upon the news, he was coy about specifics about a Riverdale spinoff, cautioning that they’re still working through details.

“We’re really excited but we’re still early on in the process. It will be very different from Riverdale.“

Meet the parents.. #riverdale #TCA18 A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

In December, Netflix gave a two-season, 20-episode straight-to-series order for the new Sabrina adaptation, which was originally in development for The CW as a possible companion show to Riverdale, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the TCA’s, an episode dedicated solely to the parents was teased. “The Midnight Club” will be a flashback episode where Riverdale’s high schoolers will be portraying younger versions of their parents.

According to Comic Book TV, the episode is set to follow the younger versions of Riverdale’s fan-favorite parents, and unmask some sort of dark secret that the ensemble has been hiding. The episode will see Lili Reinhart playing a younger version of Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), Cole Sprouse playing a young F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), Camila Mendes playing a young Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), Madeleine Petsch playing a young Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt), and KJ Apa playing a young Fred Andrews (Luke Perry).

The series wrapped its second season on May 16 with the shocking cliffhanger that Archie Andrews had been arrested for the murder of Cassidy Bullock.

Riverdale returns for its third season Wednesday, Oct. 10 on The CW Network.