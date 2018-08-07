Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Assets In See-Through Black Dress

The actress defies age in her latest Instagram video.

She may be 53-years-old but right now, Elizabeth Hurley looks better than ever.

Fans who follow the actress on social media know that Hurley is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure, frequently posting bikini-clad photos as well as photos in outfits that show off her womanly curves. And earlier today, Elizabeth was at it again, this time sharing a short video of herself in yet another sexy ensemble.

In the short video that was posted for her 1 million Instagram followers, the brown haired beauty shares a video of herself exiting a party. The video shows a happy Hurley walking up a set of stairs as she exits the shindig. Not surprisingly, the actress looks incredible in a long black maxi dress that is sheer in many parts, showing off her amazing body. Hurley’s dress leaves little to the imagination with a very low cut neckline.

The actress wears a face full of makeup and her long, dark tresses down as she pairs the black outfit with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. Hurley also wears a gold bracelet on her left wrist as she holds a pair of gold, shimmery shoes in her right hand. At the end of the video, Hurley smiles just before she blows a kiss into the camera.

Within under an hour of posting, Hurley’s sexy video has gained a ton of attention from her fans with over 55,000 views and 500 plus comments. Many fans couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Liz always looks while countless others confessed that they simply love the actress.

“Omfg every day more beautiful.”

“Good party only because you’re there,” another fan quipped.

“Love that little kiss at the end looking stunning in that dress and very beautiful,” one more commented.

And by the looks of her popular Instagram feed, it comes as no shock that Hurley is in tip-top shape. The actress recently opened up to The Cut, where she dished on her favorite exercises and what she does to stay in such good shape.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home,” she told the magazine. “I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

Obviously, that routine is working very well for her!