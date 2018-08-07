‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin’s Engagement Ring: Neil Lane Wanted Something Elegant, Effortless, And Different

Get all the details on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's gorgeous engagement ring from Garrett Yrigoyen.

During Monday night’s Bachelorette finale, Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen and the two shared that they are together and very happy in their relationship. As fans know, this isn’t the first Neil Lane engagement ring that Kufrin has worn, thanks to her jaw-dropping engagement and split last winter with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. However, the ring she got from Garrett is quite unique and fans are anxious to know more about it.

As is traditional within the franchise, Neil Lane showed up during the Bachelorette finale to show rings to both Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann. Both bachelors chose gorgeous rings to use if they had the opportunity to propose to Becca Kufrin, but Garrett’s is the one she’s now wearing. People details that Neil Lane put a lot of careful thought into designing this ring because he wanted something that was very unique and different from all of the previous rings chosen within the franchise.

Lane has oftentimes designed engagement rings for the Bachelor and Bachelorette proposals that are platinum with a main center stone and smaller diamonds around it in a halo. This time, however, Kufrin’s engagement ring is 18-carat gold and has almost 4 carats of diamonds in it. Lane says that he wanted it to be an entirely unique concept, so it has three oval stones that represent Becca, Garrett, and their future as a couple.

I couldn’t be more excited for Garrett & @thebkoof! The Maldives were such a beautiful place to celebrate their engagement and I’m so happy I could be there with Garrett to help him pick the perfect ring for his perfect woman. @bacheloretteabc #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/2bCmkH00cX — Neil Lane Jewelry (@neillane) August 7, 2018

In addition to those three center diamonds on Becca’s engagement ring, there are 84 full-cut smaller diamonds to make for a truly stunning design. According to ET Online, the three main stones along with the diamond-studded band add up to 3.76 carats in total.

Lane explains that the design he came up with for this Bachelorette ring it not particularly architectural or complicated, but he aimed to have it look effortless and elegant, and he is clearly pleased with the results. Becca is definitely pleased too, as she admitted that her jaw just about hit the sand when she saw Yrigoyen’s pick during his proposal.

During his time meeting with Garrett, Neil says that Yrigoyen wasn’t nervous about proposing. Lane says that the Bachelorette suitor seemed full of joy and Neil enjoyed seeing so much love. The ring designer notes that Garrett was very serious when choosing a ring, but he was also charismatic, sweet, and funny.

Will Becca Kufrin’s engagement ring stick with her this time, unlike what happened in her engagement with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. last winter? So far, Becca and Garrett Yrigoyen say that things are going exceedingly well for them and Bachelorette fans are rooting for this relationship to go the distance.