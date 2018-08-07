Shade? Bethenny Frankel Shares Racy Instagram Photo, Claims Carole Radziwill’s Ex-Boyfriend Adam Took The Pic!

Bethenny Frankel can't seem to stop slamming her former co-star on social media.

Bethenny Frankel is continuing to lash out against her former friend, Carole Radziwill, on social media.

After telling her Twitter fans and followers that Radziwill was fired from her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel returned to social media and threw more shade at Radziwill on Instagram.

“Nice melons #NationalWatermelonDay #FlashbackFriday,” Frankel wrote in the caption of the photo, also noting Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, as her photographer.

Although Frankel’s rep has spoken out about the post, claiming it has nothing to do with Radziwill, another source believes the image was shared as a “f**k you” to her. After all, Frankel hasn’t had any contact with Kenworthy in the past year. So, the photo couldn’t have been something new.

“Adam and Bethenny have not spoken in a year,” an insider told Page Six. “Adam and Bethenny are not friends. Carole and Bethenny are not friends. Bethenny’s taken it to a whole new level. It’s like, leave a b***h alone.”

The insider went on to say that Frankel’s latest social media jab is “obsessive and stalkerish” as Frankel’s rep attempted to defend the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul suggesting the claim is “ridiculous.” As for why Frankel shared the old photo amid her social media feud with Radziwill, the rep said she did so because it was one of the only images she had of a watermelon to use on National Watermelon Day.

“She gave Adam credit because he was the photographer,” her rep said.

At the end of last month, Radziwill confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City and noted that she was happy to be walking away from her “frenemies.” Shortly thereafter, Frankel told her online audience that no one has ever quit the show except for her.

Still, the insider told Page Six that Radziwill was not fired as Frankel suggested. Instead, she simply didn’t want to work alongside Frankel any longer.

Although Bethenny Frankel appears to be obsessing over Carole Radziwill in her latest social media posts, Radziwill has remained completely silent in regard to her disses. Meanwhile, a number of other housewives, including Kelly Bensimon and Heather Thomson, have come to her defense and denied Frankel’s statement about all past housewives allegedly being fired.

“I left the show. I was not fired Frankel had zip zero to do with my decision. She is certainly not the only housewife who left the franchise nor am I,” Thomson tweeted last week.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.