Lady Gaga Shares More Details On Upcoming Las Vegas Residency Which Will Kick Off At The End OF This Year

'We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before.'

Are you ready Monsters?

Lady Gaga is set to follow in the same footsteps as big names like Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Shania Twain by taking her talents to Las Vegas. And as time inches closer to the end of the year, Gaga is sharing more information on her highly-anticipated residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. According to People, Gaga will kick off her Vegas stint on December 28 and the 32-year-old could not be more excited, she said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love, and music.”

During her stay in Vegas, Gaga will perform two separate shows — Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. Between the two, Gaga will play 27 shows and fans will get to choose between Enigma and Jazz & Piano. Enigma will be centered around Gaga’s hit pop songs while the jazz and piano show will feature “stripped-down versions” of her music. There will be 23 Enigma dates and 4 jazz and piano dates for fans to choose between.

Bill Hornbuckle, who is president of MGM Resorts International, told People in a statement that he is very excited to be working with such a popular artist.

“Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city’s most exciting new destination,” he wrote.

According to Gaga’s Instagram page, tickets for her upcoming shows will go on sale on her website on August 13. Members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Then, from Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT,Citi® card holders will have access to purchase tickets.

According to the website, general admission tickets, which go on sale on August 13, will start at $77.90, not including applicable taxes and fees. There will also be a few VIP packages available as well as meet and greets for fans of the 32-year-old.

Gaga will play a few shows every month starting in December of this year through November of 2019.