‘American Idol’ Judge Short On Cash At NJ Convenience Store, So Local Woman Picked Up Their Tab

The close enconter that she hopes will inspire other people to pay it forward.

A former American Idol judge found themselves short of cash at a local New Jersey convenience store, prompting one unsuspecting fan to happily foot the bill for their tab.

Ruth Reed, a retired elementary school teacher, and current substitute teacher helped the country star on Friday, August 3, thinking he was a customer in need.

Reed was in line at a local Wawa in Medford, New Jersey, when she came face to face with the country music superstar, who had just played a sold-out show in Camden, New Jersey, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Reed was just continuing an act of kindness promise she and her husband made to themselves a few years ago.

“We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin’ Donuts or whatever,” said Reed, who, along with her husband, had made it a habit to pick up people’s tabs at Wawa.

It was Reed’s graciousness that led to her surprise encounter with the husband of Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

Reed revealed to CBS Philly that she has been helping pay for other people’s Wawa goods for three years.

“I have made a resolution to once a week treat someone at Wawa. Occasionally it happens more than once a week,” she wrote on her private Facebook account, which was later publicly shared on Twitter by her former student. So when the customer in front of her at a local Wawa in Medford, New Jersey, seemed to have an issue at the register, she jumped at the opportunity to help the man.

“It looked like he was using a card and it didn’t go through and then he asked a young lady for $5 and I thought this is it so I said, ‘No, I’ll get it,'” recalled Reed.

@KeithUrban thank you for the photo at @Wawa. You were so gracious. I'm a celebrity with my FB friends now! Thanks! — Ruth Reed (@reed_ruth) August 4, 2018

“And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ And he said, ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not really?” recalled Reed.

It was only after questioning the musician that Reed was convinced whom she was speaking with.

“And I just fell apart, fell apart and he was gracious,” Reed said.

Reed remarked that the only reason she spoke up about her story was to continue with her promise to continue random acts of kindness by inspiring others via her newfound “celebrity” connection.