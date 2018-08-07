Arie Luyendyk Jr. Wishes Becca Kufrin The Best After His Final Chat With Her Is Cut From ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

'The Bachelor' star revealed he had a 'positive' conversation with his former fiancée, but it didn't air on the ABC broadcast.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. smoothed things over with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette finale, but fans didn’t get to see it play out on TV. While the exes both previously confirmed that their sitdown in the Maldives would be a part of this season of the ABC reality show, just ahead of the three-hour finale Luyendyk Jr. revealed that the footage ended up on the cutting room floor.

Luyendyk took to Instagram to reveal that he flew to Kufrin’s Bachelorette finale locale with his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, at ABC’s request. The 36-year-old race car driver explained that while it was an awkward situation (in case you need a refresher, Luyendyk dumped his Bachelor fiancée, Kufrin, a few weeks after their engagement then rekindled his romance with Burnham, as ABC’s cameras rolled), it turned out to be a positive experience for all. An experience that Bachelor Nation won’t ever see.

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this…I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world…”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. responded to haters who said he "broke" Becca Kufrin. https://t.co/w9nuexnDcj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 24, 2018

In June, Becca Kufrin told late night host Jimmy Kimmel that Arie visited her during the filming of her season of The Bachelorette.

“He does make an appearance on the show — we have a conversation,” The Bachelorette star said of Luyendyk. “I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say I did tell him to get out and he finally listened to me. Once and for all!”

Kufrin also told Entertainment Tonight that Arie Luyendyk Jr. would be showing up on her season and that fans would see their heart-to-heart conversation unfold.

“He will show up, yes. We do have a conversation and you’ll just have to see that unfold. At that point it wasn’t emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences. That was our last conversation we’ve had. I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation, and I wish him and Lauren the best.”

While it wasn’t shown on The Bachelorette finale broadcast, Arie’s final conversation with Becca must have gone well. The newly engaged Bachelorette star even told ET she would consider attending Arie and Lauren’s wedding in Hawaii in January if they choose to invite her and fiancée Garrett Yrigoyen.

“I would want to support them,” Kufrin said. “Lauren and I were friends when we were together. I mean, if there was an open bar and I got that invite — hopefully, I can get a plus one!”

The Bachelor returns in January on ABC.