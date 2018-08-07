West Hollywood Votes To Request Removal Of Donald Trump’s Star From Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The decision was made because of Trump's treatment of women, among other reasons.

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to support the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Huffintgon Post is reporting.

As the Inquisitr reported on Monday, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath suggested that the council vote on a resolution urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the star “due to [Trump’s] disturbing treatment of women and other actions.” That vote did indeed take place on Monday, and it was unanimous: Trump’s star has to go.

D’Amico noted that being a celebrity isn’t enough to earn a star; you have to be of good character.

“Getting a star is a privilege; it’s not a right. You have no right to a star on Hollywood [Boulevard] just because you’re famous.”

Before the vote, dozens of residents shared their thoughts on whether or not the star should be removed. Most supported removing it, while others were strongly opposed.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, who vandalized the star earlier this year, said it has to go.

“I think it’s important to take a stand against those we believe are fraudulent. I think the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can really take a stand against him right now by removing his star.”

Trump’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame is under consideration for removal after a second act of vandalism. The West Hollywood City Council cited Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions” that go against the “shared values” of the country. https://t.co/AICXxRrVCx — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) August 6, 2018

Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who wasn’t at the meeting, tweeted in support of removing the star. He suggested it be replaced by his co-star, late actress Carrie Fisher.

A supporter of keeping the star, who asked not to be named, said removing the star is tantamount to trying to erase Trump completely.

“Please leave the star alone. He earned it, he deserved it when he got it. There are the Trump haters who just want to destroy everything to do with him.”

Whether or not Trump’s star will actually be removed, however, is far from clear. Monday’s resolution was non-binding, and indeed, the star isn’t even in West Hollywood. It’s in Hollywood, a separate city, and it’s managed and maintained by two private entities: the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust.

Last month, Leron Gubler, then the president of the Chamber of Commerce, said that there’s no precedent for removing a star, and that removing one is highly unlikely to ever happen.

“Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk.”

The star has been vandalized at least twice, once by Clay, who spoke at the meeting, and once by a man named James Otis, who offered to bail Clay out of jail. It was also the scene of a violent brawl earlier this year.