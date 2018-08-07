Dakota Meyer Says He’s ‘Happily Divorced,’ Won’t Ever Get Remarried Following Split From Bristol Palin

Following his split from Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer is being incredibly open and honest with fans.

On Sunday, Meyer took to his Instagram account to do a little Q&A session with his followers. Radar Online shares that the father of two answered a wide array of question like how he’s doing, if he’s currently dating, and whether or not he will ever get married again. And some of Meyer’s answers to the questions were rather surprising.

One Instagram user asked Meyer why he and Palin split, claiming that the pair “looked so happy” together.

“She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best,” the 30-year-old answered, seemingly throwing a little shade at his ex-wife.

“Are y’all divorced or separated” another follower asked Dakota.

“Happily divorced,” he replied.

Then came the question that was on the mind of a lot of people following Meyer’s very public split from the new Teen Mom star. A few followers asked Palin’s ex if he would ever consider getting remarried again, and to that he replied, “he** no!”

And while he may be unlucky in love at this moment in time, Meyer still gave fans some relationship advice, especially to those people who are going through the same thing as he is.

“Take it one day at a time and focus on you. Everything is just a moment in time. You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don’t choose to see good in you it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

As the Inquisitr shared, Palin and Meyer share two children together, 2-year-old Sailor and 1-year-old Atlee. Bristol is also the mother of 9-year-old Tripp, whose father is her former boyfriend, Levi Johnston. A few weeks prior, Bristol announced that she would be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG on her popular Instagram account, sharing a statement as well as a photo of her and her children with a film crew.

“I am so excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she wrote.

And Palin scored a hefty payday, earning $250,000 for appearing in the upcoming season. The reality star will also have an option to score an additional $50,000 each year for the next two seasons if she decides to extend her contract with MTV. Since Palin is already well known, it seems she could draw in more viewers. She also appeared on one season of Dancing with the Stars.

Teen Mom OG is expected to air this fall on MTV.