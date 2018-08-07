CNN's Jeffrey Toobin says Trump attacks black people frequently.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says he believes that Donald Trump disproportionally attacks people of color in his rants on Twitter and in random statements. The Harvard educated lawyer refrains from calling Trump a racist but talks about racist behavior.

TMZ says that the CNN analyst stopped to chat at LAX yesterday and says it seems more than coincidental, and it’s all become transparent lately when Trump called Toobin’s colleague at CNN, Don Lemon, dumb after he aired an interview with LeBron James, who was also called dumb by the president. Trump also criticized the intellect of Representative Maxine Waters whom he called a “low IQ person.”

Toobin said that add to that Trump’s statements about LaVar Ball, Don King, Colin Kaepernick and more, and a disturbing pattern starts to emerge. While Toobin isn’t interested in name-calling, he says that this racially biased behavior is part of Trump’s “moral makeup.”

In November after an incident in China, Trump got into a war of words with LaVar Ball, the father of a former UCLA basketball player who got caught shoplifting on a foreign trip.

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long-term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King but without the hair.”

Trump seems to have a real problem with black athletes, in particular, calling those who take a knee in the NFL “SOBs.” Toobin says he was particularly impressed with his CNN co-worker Don Lemon, who tweeted his own response to being called dumb.

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest”

And Don Lemon agrees, saying that Donald Trump “traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying,” says the Huffington Post. This was in response to Trump’s tweets that Lemon was the “dumbest man on television,” who made LeBron “look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Lemon says that demeaning the intellect of people of color has been a go-to of racists for centuries.

“Let me not mince words here: This president traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying — from keeping children at the border in cages to bullying journalists at every one of his rallies. [Trump] divides by race and tries to conquer decency by smearing and besmirching the truth and the people who fight to uphold it.”

Lemon said he was pleased with the “overwhelmingly” negative response to Trump’s comments about himself and LeBron James who was in the news for helping underprivileged children.