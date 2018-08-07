Kylie Jenner’s Controversial Role In Baby Daddy Travis Scott’s Latest Music Video

Kylie Jenner is playing a surprising and controversial new role in boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott’s latest music video.

Jenner makes a cameo in her boyfriend’s video for “Stop Trying to Be God,” which dropped on Monday, August 6. The new tune is the latest release from the rapper and father of Stormi Webster, appearing on his newest album, Astroworld.

The video makes several biblical references, and even features Jenner as a “modern day Virgin Mary,” according to E! Entertainment Television. The 20-year-old reality star can be seen in a gold light, tending to her love as he is lit on fire in the video.

She is also seen in the video’s final scene where she wears a sequined gown while holding a lamb in a manger.

Jenner’s presence is felt throughout Scott’s third studio album. Within the lyrics of the CD Astroworld, Scott makes several references to both the couple’s relationship and their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

E! reported that on the song “Stargazing,” Travis alluded to his romance with Jenner by rapping, “I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night.”

The couple was first spotted by the paparazzi on April 26, 2017, as they attended a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. “They were together a bunch at Coachella. It’s a fling right now,” a source told E! News this past spring. “It hasn’t developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure.”

It was in September of the same year that rumors began to spread that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level and conceived a child together. Reports claimed that Jenner was pregnant after she was seen wearing baggy clothing versus her usual tighter ensembles.

In February of 2018, Jenner debuted a personal video to her Instagram, detailing the nature of her relationship with Scott and the fact that they had welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world. The couple made their first official red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May of 2018.

The couple continues to keep their relationship close to the chest but opened up in an interview for GQ where they addressed the “Kardashian Curse” where any man or woman that is involved with a member of the family ends up breaking away from them.

“Maybe it’s just extremely difficult to fly this close to the sun. You were built for this level of celebrity Travis, and the other men weren’t,” said GQ Magazine‘s Mark Anthony Scott to the couple.

